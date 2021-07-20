UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,504.90. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

