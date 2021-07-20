UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 303.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $10,726,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $512.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

