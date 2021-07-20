UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

