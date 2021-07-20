UBS Group AG Invests $321,000 in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth $407,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.