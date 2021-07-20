UBS Group AG Has $335,000 Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristow Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other Bristow Group news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $753.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.38. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.