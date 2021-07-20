UBS Group AG Has $285,000 Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Park Aerospace worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 277,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE PKE opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

