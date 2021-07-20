UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,516 shares of company stock worth $2,647,056 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

