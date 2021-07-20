UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Patrick Industries worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,622,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.