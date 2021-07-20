UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,109,000 after purchasing an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,648,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter.

CNYA stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77.

