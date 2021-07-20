UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 115,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.