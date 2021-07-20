UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after buying an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

CNDT opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

