UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of NETSTREIT worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $973.30 million and a PE ratio of 35.80.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

