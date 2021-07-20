UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,762 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

