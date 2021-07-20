UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,621 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

