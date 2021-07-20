Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

