U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

