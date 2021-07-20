Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,600 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $167.57 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

