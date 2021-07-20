Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

