Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.18 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion and a PE ratio of 247.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

