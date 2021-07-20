Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.80 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 242,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,581 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consulta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 1,300,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Visa stock opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $468.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

