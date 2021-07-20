Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.44 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

