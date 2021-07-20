Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.