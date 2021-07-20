Twin Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.2% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 711,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,870,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $265.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.15 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.