Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 563.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,961 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.22% of HealthEquity worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,979 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

