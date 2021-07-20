Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,938,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.19% of Xerox as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xerox by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:XRX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

