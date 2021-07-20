Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $2,419,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $276,186,000. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $9,408,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

