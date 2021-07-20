Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 25,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 141.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,403. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $294.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a market cap of $346.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

