Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,030 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial comprises 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 1.34% of B. Riley Financial worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $9,193,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

RILY opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,516 shares of company stock worth $2,647,056 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.