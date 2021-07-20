Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

