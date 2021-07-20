Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $59.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

TFC stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 275,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,805. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

