Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.29 million. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

