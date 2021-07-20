Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$79.44.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$43.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$16.98 and a one year high of C$44.23.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.