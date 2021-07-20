Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 3,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 9,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.