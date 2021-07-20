Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $19.33

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $20.05. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 764 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

