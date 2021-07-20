Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,684 ($22.00). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25), with a volume of 570,221 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,895.65.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

