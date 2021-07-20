Traders Purchase Large Volume of Omnicom Group Put Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,540% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Also, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,487. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

