Traders Buy Large Volume of Old National Bancorp Call Options (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 592 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 957% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 48,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,595. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.