Traders Buy High Volume of Qualtrics International Put Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,985 put options.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,558. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion and a PE ratio of -58.00.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

