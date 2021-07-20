Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

