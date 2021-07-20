TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $60.93 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,928,000. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 4.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,292,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 99.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $744.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $837.90. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

