TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,466,200 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,466,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage comprises approximately 1.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

TBA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

