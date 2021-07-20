TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 709,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,000. SVF Investment comprises approximately 0.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $9,240,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,370,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000.

OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 96,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,204. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

