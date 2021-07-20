TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.4 days.

TODGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 price target on TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

