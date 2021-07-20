Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post sales of $364.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $378.80 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 over the last ninety days. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

