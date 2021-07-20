Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

