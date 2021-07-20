Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiptree alerts:

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.