TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

TMST stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $548.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $319,772.66. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

