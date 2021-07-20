Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Timberland Bancorp worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

