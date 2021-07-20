Tierion Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012693 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.