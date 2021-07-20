Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $54.92 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $54.92 million and $72.68 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00282504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

